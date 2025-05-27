HSC 11 Homecoming

NORFOLK, Va. (May 31, 2025) – Family and friends reunite with their loved ones assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 during the squadron’s homecoming at Naval Station (NS) Norfolk.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2025 12:48
|Photo ID:
|9075300
|VIRIN:
|250531-N-NG136-4153
|Resolution:
|4372x3150
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
