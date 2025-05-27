HSC 11 Homecoming

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (May 31, 2025) – An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 lands at Naval Station (NS) Norfolk as part of the squadron’s homecoming. The “Dragonslayers” of HSC-11, attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), return after completing an eight-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations.

(U.S. Navy photo by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)