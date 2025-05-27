NORFOLK, Va. (May 31, 2025) – Family and friends reunite with their loved ones assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 during the squadron’s homecoming at Naval Station (NS) Norfolk.
(U.S. Navy photo by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2025 12:48
|Photo ID:
|9075303
|VIRIN:
|250531-N-NG136-5437
|Resolution:
|6112x4250
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HSC 11 Homecoming [Image 16 of 16], by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.