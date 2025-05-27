Making Way in the Formation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Eric Johnson, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 252nd Military Police Company, Tennessee Army National Guard, directs Spc. Jonathan Morales, also a wheeled mechanic with the 252nd, to move an M984 wrecker to the right at the Nestos River in Greece, May 29, 2025. The adjustment allowed a HMMWV from the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team to pass through the MP formation during a multinational wet gap crossing as part of the Immediate Response portion of DEFENDER 25. The exercise demonstrates the ability of U.S. and partner forces to coordinate movement and logistics in dynamic, large-scale operations.