Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Making Way in the Formation [Image 20 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Making Way in the Formation

    PETROCHORI, GREECE

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mathieu Perry 

    Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Sgt. Eric Johnson, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 252nd Military Police Company, Tennessee Army National Guard, directs Spc. Jonathan Morales, also a wheeled mechanic with the 252nd, to move an M984 wrecker to the right at the Nestos River in Greece, May 29, 2025. The adjustment allowed a HMMWV from the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team to pass through the MP formation during a multinational wet gap crossing as part of the Immediate Response portion of DEFENDER 25. The exercise demonstrates the ability of U.S. and partner forces to coordinate movement and logistics in dynamic, large-scale operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 10:25
    Photo ID: 9075156
    VIRIN: 250529-Z-MI669-1298
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.69 MB
    Location: PETROCHORI, GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Making Way in the Formation [Image 20 of 20], by SFC Mathieu Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ground Guide to the Gap
    Leading the Convoy with Clarity
    Command Team Stands Ready
    Convoy on the Move
    Course Correction to the River
    Final Notes Before Movement
    Final Coordination Before Movement
    Gear Check Before the Rollout
    Ready for the Brief
    Safety First Before Night Movement
    Morale Before Movement
    Final Check Before Departure
    Eyes on the Chalk
    Comms Check Before Movement
    Leading Through the Chaos
    Bulgarian MPs Return with Confidence
    Bonds Built Before the Mission
    Clarifying the Route Ahead
    Light Moments in the Field
    Making Way in the Formation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    DEFENDEREurope
    ImmediateResponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download