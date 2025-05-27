Light Moments in the Field

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Marie G’Fellers, assigned to the 252nd Military Police Company, Tennessee Army National Guard, is briefed by a fellow Soldier during a wet gap crossing on the Nestos River in Greece, May 29, 2025. Even in the midst of complex multinational training missions like DEFENDER 25, Soldiers find ways to stay motivated and connected through shared humor and camaraderie—core aspects of military life that strengthen unit cohesion and resilience