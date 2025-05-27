Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Light Moments in the Field [Image 19 of 20]

    Light Moments in the Field

    PETROCHORI, GREECE

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mathieu Perry 

    Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Sgt. Marie G’Fellers, assigned to the 252nd Military Police Company, Tennessee Army National Guard, is briefed by a fellow Soldier during a wet gap crossing on the Nestos River in Greece, May 29, 2025. Even in the midst of complex multinational training missions like DEFENDER 25, Soldiers find ways to stay motivated and connected through shared humor and camaraderie—core aspects of military life that strengthen unit cohesion and resilience

    This work, Light Moments in the Field [Image 20 of 20], by SFC Mathieu Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

