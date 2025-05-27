U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 252nd Military Police Company, Tennessee Army National Guard, share laughs and conversation before departing on an overnight mission from Petrochori Training Area to the Nestos River for a multinational wet gap crossing during DEFENDER 25, May 29, 2025. Moments like these highlight one of the unique strengths of the National Guard—the tight-knit, family-like atmosphere that fosters lifelong friendships and deep-rooted camaraderie. Whether at home or abroad, Guardsmen rely on one another through shared challenges and successes, building bonds that extend far beyond the uniform.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2025 10:25
|Photo ID:
|9075147
|VIRIN:
|250529-Z-MI669-1265
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.75 MB
|Location:
|PETROCHORI, GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bonds Built Before the Mission [Image 20 of 20], by SFC Mathieu Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.