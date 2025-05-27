Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bonds Built Before the Mission [Image 17 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bonds Built Before the Mission

    PETROCHORI, GREECE

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mathieu Perry 

    Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 252nd Military Police Company, Tennessee Army National Guard, share laughs and conversation before departing on an overnight mission from Petrochori Training Area to the Nestos River for a multinational wet gap crossing during DEFENDER 25, May 29, 2025. Moments like these highlight one of the unique strengths of the National Guard—the tight-knit, family-like atmosphere that fosters lifelong friendships and deep-rooted camaraderie. Whether at home or abroad, Guardsmen rely on one another through shared challenges and successes, building bonds that extend far beyond the uniform.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 10:25
    Photo ID: 9075147
    VIRIN: 250529-Z-MI669-1265
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.75 MB
    Location: PETROCHORI, GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bonds Built Before the Mission [Image 20 of 20], by SFC Mathieu Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ground Guide to the Gap
    Leading the Convoy with Clarity
    Command Team Stands Ready
    Convoy on the Move
    Course Correction to the River
    Final Notes Before Movement
    Final Coordination Before Movement
    Gear Check Before the Rollout
    Ready for the Brief
    Safety First Before Night Movement
    Morale Before Movement
    Final Check Before Departure
    Eyes on the Chalk
    Comms Check Before Movement
    Leading Through the Chaos
    Bulgarian MPs Return with Confidence
    Bonds Built Before the Mission
    Clarifying the Route Ahead
    Light Moments in the Field
    Making Way in the Formation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    DEFENDEREurope
    ImmediateResponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download