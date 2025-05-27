Bonds Built Before the Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 252nd Military Police Company, Tennessee Army National Guard, share laughs and conversation before departing on an overnight mission from Petrochori Training Area to the Nestos River for a multinational wet gap crossing during DEFENDER 25, May 29, 2025. Moments like these highlight one of the unique strengths of the National Guard—the tight-knit, family-like atmosphere that fosters lifelong friendships and deep-rooted camaraderie. Whether at home or abroad, Guardsmen rely on one another through shared challenges and successes, building bonds that extend far beyond the uniform.