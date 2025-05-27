Clarifying the Route Ahead

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Cody McDonald, right, commander of the 252nd Military Police Company, Tennessee Army National Guard, briefs an upcoming route divergence to his Soldiers at the Nestos River in Greece, May 29, 2025. Several chalks in the convoy would separate to support different elements of the wet gap crossing mission during the Immediate Response portion of DEFENDER 25. The exercise enhances strategic mobility, coordination, and multinational interoperability across U.S. and partner forces operating in complex environments.