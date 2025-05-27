Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th EAS Maintainers Keep C-130J Fleet Mission-Ready [Image 4 of 5]

    75th EAS Maintainers Keep C-130J Fleet Mission-Ready

    DJIBOUTI

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray Salvador 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Davis, a crew chief assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, applies power to a C-130J Super Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. As U.S. Air Forces Africa’s sole airlift unit, the 75th EAS provides tactical airlift across East Africa, including aeromedical evacuation, logistical movement, alert crew support, and aircraft for crisis response and humanitarian operations.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 03:08
    Photo ID: 9074911
    VIRIN: 250513-Z-AJ782-1054
    Resolution: 5327x3544
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: DJ
    This work, 75th EAS Maintainers Keep C-130J Fleet Mission-Ready [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Ray Salvador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    Air Force
    AFAFRICA
    75th EAS
    Rogue Squadron

