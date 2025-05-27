75th EAS Maintainers Keep C-130J Fleet Mission-Ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Davis, a crew chief assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, applies power to a C-130J Super Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. As U.S. Air Forces Africa’s sole airlift unit, the 75th EAS provides tactical airlift across East Africa, including aeromedical evacuation, logistical movement, alert crew support, and aircraft for crisis response and humanitarian operations.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)