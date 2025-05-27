75th EAS Maintainers Keep C-130J Fleet Mission-Ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael Anthony Casares, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron electrical and environmental systems specialist, uses a flashlight to inspect the systems on a C-130J Super Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 13, 2025. As U.S. Air Forces Africa’s sole airlift unit, the 75th EAS provides C-130 tactical airlift support to multiple users in East Africa, including aeromedical evacuation, logistical movements, alert aircrews, and aircraft for crisis response and humanitarian operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)