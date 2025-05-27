Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th EAS Maintainers Keep C-130J Fleet Mission-Ready [Image 2 of 5]

    75th EAS Maintainers Keep C-130J Fleet Mission-Ready

    DJIBOUTI

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Juan Manuel Piceno Preciado, left, and Airman 1st Class Michael Anthony Casares, right, electrical and environmental systems specialists assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, review a technical order and aircraft forms before performing maintenance on a C-130J Super Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. As U.S. Air Forces Africa’s sole airlift unit, the 75th EAS provides tactical airlift across East Africa, including aeromedical evacuation, logistical movement, alert crew support, and aircraft for crisis response and humanitarian operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 03:08
    Photo ID: 9074909
    VIRIN: 250513-Z-AJ782-1015
    Resolution: 4930x3280
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: DJ
    This work, 75th EAS Maintainers Keep C-130J Fleet Mission-Ready [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Timothy Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    Air Force
    AFAFRICA
    75th EAS
    Rogue Squadron

