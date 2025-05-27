75th EAS Maintainers Keep C-130J Fleet Mission-Ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Juan Manuel Piceno Preciado, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron electrical and environmental systems specialist, reviews the Technical Order before doing maintenance work on a C-130J Super Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 13, 2025. As U.S. Air Forces Africa's sole airlift unit, the 75th EAS provides C-130 tactical airlift support to multiple users in East Africa, including aeromedical evacuation, logistical movements, alert aircrews, and aircraft for crisis response and humanitarian operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)

(U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)