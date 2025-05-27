75th EAS Maintainers Keep C-130J Fleet Mission-Ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael Anthony Casares, an electrical and environmental systems specialist assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, uses a flashlight to inspect components on a C-130J Super Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. As U.S. Air Forces Africa’s sole airlift unit, the 75th EAS provides tactical airlift across East Africa, including aeromedical evacuation, logistical movement, alert crew support, and aircraft for crisis response and humanitarian operations.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)