New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Thomas, left center, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron unaccompanied housing superintendent, speaks with wing leadership during the reopening of a refurbished dormitory on RAF Mildenhall, England, May 28, 2025. Thomas received recognition for his performance in handling the $7 million dormitory renovation project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 05:29
|Photo ID:
|9072136
|VIRIN:
|250527-F-XJ093-1087
|Resolution:
|5532x3681
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
