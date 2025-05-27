New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Thomas, left center, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron unaccompanied housing superintendent, speaks with wing leadership during the reopening of a refurbished dormitory on RAF Mildenhall, England, May 28, 2025. Thomas received recognition for his performance in handling the $7 million dormitory renovation project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)