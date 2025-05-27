Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations [Image 1 of 5]

    New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, arrives at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated dormitory on RAF Mildenhall, England, May 28, 2025. The new dormitory was renovated to house 72 warfighters, with the goal of serving as comfortable living conditions for Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 05:29
    Photo ID: 9072132
    VIRIN: 250527-F-XJ093-1005
    Resolution: 2714x1806
    Size: 640.81 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    100th ARW
    Bloody Hundredth
    Dorm Living

