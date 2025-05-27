New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, arrives at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated dormitory on RAF Mildenhall, England, May 28, 2025. The new dormitory was renovated to house 72 warfighters, with the goal of serving as comfortable living conditions for Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)