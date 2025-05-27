U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, arrives at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated dormitory on RAF Mildenhall, England, May 28, 2025. The new dormitory was renovated to house 72 warfighters, with the goal of serving as comfortable living conditions for Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 05:29
|Photo ID:
|9072132
|VIRIN:
|250527-F-XJ093-1005
|Resolution:
|2714x1806
|Size:
|640.81 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.