New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks to a crowd at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated dormitory on RAF Mildenhall, England, May 28, 2025. The dorm was renovated to include 36 shared kitchen areas, three dayrooms, one laundry facility, and one common kitchen area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 05:29
|Photo ID:
|9072134
|VIRIN:
|250527-F-XJ093-1032
|Resolution:
|5950x3959
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
