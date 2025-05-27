New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks to a crowd at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated dormitory on RAF Mildenhall, England, May 28, 2025. The dorm was renovated to include 36 shared kitchen areas, three dayrooms, one laundry facility, and one common kitchen area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)