New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated dormitory on RAF Mildenhall, England, May 28, 2025. The dorm reopened after 14 months of undergoing a $7 million renovation project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)