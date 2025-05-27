Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated dormitory on RAF Mildenhall, England, May 28, 2025. The dorm reopened after 14 months of undergoing a $7 million renovation project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 05:29
    Photo ID: 9072133
    VIRIN: 250527-F-XJ093-1028
    Resolution: 4498x2993
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations
    New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations
    New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations
    New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations
    New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    100th ARW
    Bloody Hundredth
    Dorm Living

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download