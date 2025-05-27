Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A cake sits on a table during the ribbon cutting ceremony commemorating the newly renovated dormitory on RAF Mildenhall, England, May 28, 2025. Dorm leaders have designated the renovated dorm rooms for inbound Airmen E-1 through E-4 who have served under three years on RAF Mildenhall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 05:29
    Photo ID: 9072135
    VIRIN: 250527-F-XJ093-1082
    Resolution: 5214x3469
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations
    New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations
    New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations
    New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations
    New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    100th ARW
    Bloody Hundredth
    Dorm Living

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download