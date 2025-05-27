A cake sits on a table during the ribbon cutting ceremony commemorating the newly renovated dormitory on RAF Mildenhall, England, May 28, 2025. Dorm leaders have designated the renovated dorm rooms for inbound Airmen E-1 through E-4 who have served under three years on RAF Mildenhall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 05:29
|Photo ID:
|9072135
|VIRIN:
|250527-F-XJ093-1082
|Resolution:
|5214x3469
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New and Improved: Dormitory on RAF Mildenhall Reopens after Renovations [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.