    Passing the Torch at USAG Okinawa [Image 4 of 5]

    Passing the Torch at USAG Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Wesley Davis’ mother, Delores Davis, receives a bouquet of flowers during a change of responsibility ceremony at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on May 30, 2025. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 01:47
    Photo ID: 9071968
    VIRIN: 250530-A-VF108-1822
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Passing the Torch at USAG Okinawa [Image 5 of 5], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

