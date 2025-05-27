Passing the Torch at USAG Okinawa

TORII STATION, Okinawa, Japan – U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa held a Change of Responsibility ceremony to bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. TaJuana Nixon and welcome Command Sgt. Maj. Wesley Davis at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on May 30, 2025.



The ceremony marked the end of Nixon’s 33-month assignment as the garrison’s senior enlisted advisor. She thanked the garrison community for their support and reflected on the relationships that made her time on Okinawa truly special.



“I’m going to miss the people the most,” Nixon said. “Without people, there is no Command Sergeant Major or command team. People are the most important part.”



Davis is stepping into his first garrison role, joining the team from Camp Zama, Japan. He said he looks forward to working closely with the civilian workforce and the Okinawan community.



He noted that while his previous assignment at Camp Zama focused heavily on bilateral military training, this new role offers an opportunity to expand partnerships through volunteer efforts, local engagement and direct support to the community.



“I want to continue to build strong bonds with the community that the prior command team has built,” Davis said. “We are here to support them, and we are here to work.”



As the senior enlisted leader, Davis will serve as the principal advisor to the garrison commander on issues affecting Soldiers, families, and civilians.

