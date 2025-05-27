Passing the Torch at USAG Okinawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. TaJuana Nixon thanks team members for their dedication and excellence during a change of responsibility ceremony at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on May 30, 2025. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)