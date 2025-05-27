Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Passing the Torch at USAG Okinawa [Image 5 of 5]

    Passing the Torch at USAG Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. TaJuana Nixon thanks team members for their dedication and excellence during a change of responsibility ceremony at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on May 30, 2025. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 01:47
    Photo ID: 9071969
    VIRIN: 250530-A-VF108-5945
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Torii Station
    Change of Responsibility 2025
    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

