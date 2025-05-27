Passing the Torch at USAG Okinawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers, commander, thanks outgoing garrison Command Sgt. Maj. TaJuana Nixon for her leadership and welcomes incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Wesley Davis, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Torii Station, Japan, May 30, 2025. Soldiers and leaderships gathered to witness the symbolic transfer of authority. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)