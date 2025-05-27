Date Taken: 05.29.2025 Date Posted: 05.30.2025 01:47 Photo ID: 9071967 VIRIN: 250530-A-VF108-8465 Resolution: 4176x2784 Size: 1.42 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Passing the Torch at USAG Okinawa [Image 5 of 5], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.