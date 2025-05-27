Yokota Airmen showcase readiness, resolve to honor fallen service members before Memorial Day Weekend

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing stand in formation for a group photo on the runway at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 22, 2025, prior to a wing run held to honor fallen service members before Memorial Day Weekend. The run was also conducted as part of a wing-wide initiative aimed at strengthening discipline and maintaining readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)