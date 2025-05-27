U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joel Rivera, 459th Airlift Squadron UH-1N Huey special mission aviator, looks out of a UH-1N over the runway at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 22, 2025, during a wing run held to honor fallen service members before Memorial Day Weekend. The run was also conducted as part of a wing-wide initiative aimed at strengthening discipline and maintaining readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 21:48
|Photo ID:
|9071636
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-ZV099-2622
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Airmen showcase readiness, resolve to honor fallen service members before Memorial Day Weekend [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.