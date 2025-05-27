Yokota Airmen showcase readiness, resolve to honor fallen service members before Memorial Day Weekend

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joel Rivera, 459th Airlift Squadron UH-1N Huey special mission aviator, looks out of a UH-1N over the runway at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 22, 2025, during a wing run held to honor fallen service members before Memorial Day Weekend. The run was also conducted as part of a wing-wide initiative aimed at strengthening discipline and maintaining readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)