    Yokota Airmen showcase readiness, resolve to honor fallen service members before Memorial Day Weekend [Image 1 of 6]

    Yokota Airmen showcase readiness, resolve to honor fallen service members before Memorial Day Weekend

    JAPAN

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing run in formation during a wing run at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 22, 2025. Held to honor fallen service members before Memorial Day Weekend, the run was also conducted as part of a wing-wide initiative aimed at strengthening discipline and maintaining readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

