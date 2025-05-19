Yokota Airmen showcase readiness, resolve to honor fallen service members before Memorial Day Weekend

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing came together for a wing run and open ranks inspection at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 22, to honor fallen service members before Memorial Day Weekend. The events were also conducted as part of a wing-wide initiative aimed at strengthening discipline and maintaining readiness while reinforcing dress and appearance standards.



The dual purpose of the events — both to commemorate Memorial Day and to reinforce core military values — was underscored in the words shared by the 374 AW chaplain, who reflected on the sacrifices made by the fallen.



“We deeply reflect on the ultimate sacrifice that they made and are compelled to remain steadfast in the fight to honor their memory,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mark Juchter, 374 AW chaplain. “No matter what we do and where we go, we cannot lose sight of the connection we made with them. That bond stays even stronger, now that we are saturated with their spiritual presence . . . We will forever celebrate their memories every single day of our lives, for that is the least we could do for them and their loved ones.”



Following the run, Airmen transitioned into service dress for an open ranks inspection overseen by wing leadership and distinguished visitors, including a special delegation from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Air Defense Command. This included representatives from the Air Tactics Development Wing, Operation Support Wing and Air Intelligence Wing.



“Our Airmen showed what professionalism looks like,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374 AW command chief. “They stood tall, stayed sharp, and reminded our guests and our teammates that Yokota doesn’t just talk about readiness, we live it.”



For many Airmen, the moment offered a deeper connection to military heritage, allowing them to reflect on the ultimate sacrifices made by other service members.



“Being out here today was somber and humbling,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Kisner, 374th Maintenance Group maintenance manager. “Memorial Day, to me, means paying respect to those who came before us, and realizing that it could be any one of us. If it were me who had passed, I’d hope people would honor that sacrifice with dignity and respect.”



Both the wing run and open ranks inspection reflected the commitment of the 374 AW to wing-wide excellence and multinational cooperation, reinforcing its critical role as the premier logistics hub in the Indo-Pacific region.



“Discipline is how we honor those who came before us,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374 AW commander. “We don’t just remember, we carry their legacy forward by standing together, prepared and proud.”

