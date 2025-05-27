KAMANDAG 9: MRF-D 25.3 and Philippine Armed Forces participate subject matter expert exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Philippine Marine with 3rd Brigade uses an M3E1 Multi-Role Anti-Armor Anti-Personnel Weapons System during KAMANDAG 9 at Oyster Bay, Palawan, Philippines, May 28, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anita Ramos)