    KAMANDAG 9: MRF-D 25.3 and Philippine Armed Forces participate subject matter expert exchange [Image 15 of 18]

    KAMANDAG 9: MRF-D 25.3 and Philippine Armed Forces participate subject matter expert exchange

    PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Anita Ramos 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Division, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, instruct Philippine Marines and Philippine Coast Guardsmen on using the M3E1 Multi-Role Anti-Armor Anti-Personnel Weapons System during KAMANDAG 9 at Oyster Bay, Palawan, Philippines, May 28, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anita Ramos)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 07:30
    Location: PALAWAN, PH
    TAGS

    Philippines
    Marines
    Kamandag
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    SaferTogetherUSPH
    MRF-D 25.3

