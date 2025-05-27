KAMANDAG 9: MRF-D 25.3 and Philippine Armed Forces participate subject matter expert exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, and a Philippine Marine with 3rd Marine Brigade and Philippine Coast Guardsman fire an M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle during KAMANDAG 9 at Oyster Bay, Palawan, Philippines, May 28, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anita Ramos)