Multinational forces kick off KAMANDAG 9 in the Philippines

Courtesy Photo | Leaders from the Philippine and U.S. Marine Corps and Japan Ground Self Defense Force pose for a photo during the KAMANDAG 9 opening ceremony at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, May 26, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines' defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy photo provided by the Japan Ground Self Defense Force)

FORT BONIFACIO, Manila, Philippines — Philippine, U.S., Japan, Korean and United Kingdom military leaders launched KAMANDAG 9 on Monday with an opening ceremony hosted at Marine Barracks Rudiardo Brown, marking the official start of the ninth iteration of the Kaagapay ng mga Mandirigma ng Dagat (“Cooperation of Warriors of the Sea”) exercise.



This year’s KAMANDAG brings together combined personnel from the Philippines, United States, Japan, Republic of Korea, United Kingdom, and other observing nations to train from May 26 to June 6, 2025. This collaboration demonstrates a shared commitment to maritime security, amphibious readiness, and regional interoperability across the Indo-Pacific.



“We are proud to welcome the direct participation of our partners from Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom,” said Brig. Gen. Vicente Blanco, Deputy Commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps and Exercise Director. “Your presence and commitment sends a strong and clear message, that we are stronger together when we work together.”



Led by the Philippine Marine Corps, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin (MRF-D) 25.3 serving as I Marine Expeditionary Force Forward, and 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, KAMANDAG 9 features integrated training across the Philippine archipelago. The exercise also serves as a venue to develop trilateral cooperation between the Philippines, Japan, and the United States, while expanding multilateral coordination across key regional allies and partners.



The Humanitarian Aid Disaster Relief on June 2 and Counter-Landing Live-Fire event on June 4, both near Quezon, Palawan, will be open for media to attend.



“Over the coming days, our Marines and Sailors will train side by side with their counterparts from the Philippine Marine Corps, the Japanese Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade (ARDB), and the Republic of Korea Marine Corps—in jungles and coastal zones throughout the archipelago,” said Col. Jason C. Armas, commanding officer of the MRF-D 25.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force. “This training not only strengthens tactical proficiency, but it reinforces our ability to work together under any condition, in any environment, and against any threat.”



For the first time, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) is participating in KAMANDAG as a fully integrated amphibious partner, building on previous bilateral training and expanding real-world interoperability.



“This exercise is multinational, with multilateral training,” said Maj. Gen. Toshikatsu Musha, ARDB, JGSDF. “The ARDB will participate in boat training from the sea to the beach and medical training with the U.S. Marine Corps.”



The multinational training over the coming weeks will prepare forces to respond to crisis, deter aggression, and preserve regional stability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



For media inquiries or coverage opportunities, contact the MRF-D Public Affairs Office at MRFDMedia@usmc.mil.