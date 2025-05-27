KAMANDAG 9: MRF-D 25.3 and Philippine Armed Forces participate subject matter expert exchange

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gustavo Taylor a squad leader with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Division, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, uses a M3E1 Multi-Role Anti-Armor Anti-Personnel Weapons System during KAMANDAG 9 at Oyster Bay, Palawan, Philippines, May 28, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. Taylor is a native of Indiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anita Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 07:30
|Photo ID:
|9069417
|VIRIN:
|250528-M-LQ016-1229
|Resolution:
|6141x4094
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|PALAWAN, PH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
