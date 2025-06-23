U.S., Philippine Marines begin ACD 25.3 jungle training

Photo By Cpl. Anita Ramos | U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force –...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Anita Ramos | U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, I Marine Expeditionary Force Forward, and Philippine Marines with 3rd Brigade set security during KAMANDAG 9 at Oyster Bay, Palawan, Philippines, June 11, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anita Ramos) see less | View Image Page

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines — U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin (MRF-D) 25.3, and Philippine Marines from the 3rd Marine Brigade will conduct bilateral training at Palawan, Philippines, during Archipelagic Coastal Defense (ACD) 25.3, scheduled from June 23 to July 15, 2025.



During ACD 25.3, Marines from both nations will engage in a series of exercises designed to enhance interoperability, coastal defense capabilities, and readiness in archipelagic environments. Training activities will include live-fire marksmanship, patrolling operations, jungle survival skills, and small unmanned aerial system (sUAS) subject matter expert exchanges. The exercise will culminate in a coordinated airfield seizure event at Roxas Airfield, Palawan, showcasing interchangeability of forces.



"The training we conduct during ACD 25.3 directly contributes to our operational readiness and strengthens our coastal defense strategy," said Brig. Gen. Antonio G. Mangoroban, commander of the 3rd Marine Brigade, Philippine Marine Corps (PMC). "These exercises foster critical skills and enhance our ability to jointly respond to any security challenge."



ACD exercises are a critical element of ongoing bilateral exchanges aimed at bolstering the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Archipelagic Coastal Defense Concept and supporting AFP modernization efforts. These combined exercises emphasize the sharing of expertise and foster close cooperation to advance regional security and maritime stability.



Participating Philippine forces include units from the 3rd Marine Brigade’s Marine Battalion Landing Teams, Force Reconnaissance Group, Coastal Defense Regiment, Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams, combat engineer units, and health service support personnel.



"We look forward to the opportunity to share tactics and build interoperability with our Philippine counterparts," added Capt. Mark Chase, company commander of Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, MRF-D 25.3. "This partnership enables both our forces to effectively train, adapt, and respond together in the unique operational environment presented by the Philippine archipelago."



ACD highlights the enduring commitment of the United States and the Philippines to maintaining peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region through on-going robust bilateral defense cooperation.



For media inquiries or coverage opportunities, contact the MRF-D Public Affairs Office at MRFDMedia@usmc.mil.