Safety starts with me – “Something I make sure to wear is my helmet. I have seen the aftermath of not wearing one. My own brother lives in the state of Iowa – no helmet law. He ended up with a skull fracture,” said Sven Malenius Base a transportation assistant with Base Support Operations Transportation. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 04:56
|Photo ID:
|9069193
|VIRIN:
|250529-A-A4479-9791
|Resolution:
|1041x1439
|Size:
|504.86 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘Safety starts with me’ – motorcycle safety month kicks off 101 days of summer safety [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Safety starts with me’ – motorcycle safety month kicks off 101 days of summer safety
No keywords found.