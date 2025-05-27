Safety starts with me – “When I ride with other riders, I prefer the staggered riding style to allow separation for an emergency move or motorcycle malfunction that may occur. With that, I ask that all drivers pay attention to their surroundings and look out for motorcycles,” said James Charette, the director of Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 04:56
|Photo ID:
|9069191
|VIRIN:
|250529-A-A4479-3723
|Resolution:
|2722x2032
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘Safety starts with me’ – motorcycle safety month kicks off 101 days of summer safety [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Safety starts with me’ – motorcycle safety month kicks off 101 days of summer safety
No keywords found.