‘Safety starts with me’ – motorcycle safety month kicks off 101 days of summer safety

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The Memorial Day weekend and motorcycle safety awareness month officially kicked off the Army’s 101 critical days of summer safety, and the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s safety office is placing enormous effort into communicating with leaders and employees across the 405th AFSB about safety.



LaShaun Chappell, 405th AFSB safety specialist, and Leann Fraka, brigade safety manager, will be emphasizing important summer safety topics throughout the 101 critical days of summer safety to help the brigade’s workforce stay safe. Chappell said motorcycle safety is the first area they’re focusing on during their “safety starts with me” campaign and the Army’s 101 days of summer safety now through Labor Day.



“The Army really emphasizes the importance of motorcycle rider safety because throughout the army as a whole there are thousands upon thousands of riders, both in the continental United States and outside the continental United Sates, like here in Europe,” said Chappell.



Chappell said when it comes to motorcycle safety, it starts with proper training. Motorcycle riders need to understand and know their limits and the limits and capabilities of the motorcycles they operate.



“Getting a motorcycle that you can handle is important. Motorcycles come with different engine sizes, and there are different types of motorcycles. Not everyone has the proper experience to handle one of those big monster bikes or sport-type bikes, so understanding your limits is number one,” Chappell said.



James Charette has owned several motorcycles over the years and has personally been involved in a motorcycle accident. The director of Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz said he can’t stress enough the importance of motorcycle safety, not just for the motorcycle riders but for all motorists on the road.



“As someone who has been in a motorcycle accident, wearing of the proper gear during every ride is so important,” Charrette said. “I also ask that drivers pay attention to their surroundings and look out for motorcycles.”



“Safety starts with me,” said Michael Leyba, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz’ chief of transportation division. “As part of being prepared at the beginning of each riding season, I make sure my motorcycle is mechanically sound, I take time to check all the safety features of my bike, including the tires, brakes, lights and fluid levels, along with belts and hoses and more.”



“Please wear protective clothing, boots and gloves,” said Nigel Power, an environmental and hazardous materiel specialist with LRC Rheinland-Pfalz. “Don’t let the wind on your skin be what you leave on the road. Ride safe and sensibly.”



Personal protective equipment while operating a motorcycle starts with a DOT approved helmet, or if outside the U.S. an HN approved helmet. Personal protective equipment also includes impact and shatter resistance eye protection, sturdy over-the-ankle foot protection, and full protective clothing, which includes a long-sleeved shirt or jacket, long trousers, and full-fingered gloves or mittens made from leather or other abrasion-resistant material. Motorcycle jackets and pants constructed of abrasion-resistant materials and containing impact-absorbing padding and personal protective equipment that incorporates fluorescent colors and retro-reflective material are highly encouraged.



To learn more about the Army’s motorcycle safety awareness program and for more information on owning and operating a motorcycle safely as a member of the Army team, go to the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center’s motorcycle safety page at https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/Motorcycles.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command's materiel enterprise to support joint forces.