Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Safety starts with me’ – motorcycle safety month kicks off 101 days of summer safety [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ‘Safety starts with me’ – motorcycle safety month kicks off 101 days of summer safety

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.29.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Safety starts with me – “I make sure my motorcycle is mechanically sound, by checking all the safety features of my bike including the tires, brakes, lights and fluid levels, along with belts and hoses and more,” said Michael Leyba, Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz’ chief of transportation division. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 04:56
    Photo ID: 9069192
    VIRIN: 250529-A-A4479-4973
    Resolution: 2479x1856
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Safety starts with me’ – motorcycle safety month kicks off 101 days of summer safety [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ‘Safety starts with me’ – motorcycle safety month kicks off 101 days of summer safety
    ‘Safety starts with me’ – motorcycle safety month kicks off 101 days of summer safety
    ‘Safety starts with me’ – motorcycle safety month kicks off 101 days of summer safety

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ‘Safety starts with me’ – motorcycle safety month kicks off 101 days of summer safety

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MotorcycleSafety
    ArmyReadiness
    SafetyFirst
    target_news_europe
    SummerSafety
    SafetyStartsWithMe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download