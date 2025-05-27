‘Safety starts with me’ – motorcycle safety month kicks off 101 days of summer safety

Safety starts with me – “I make sure my motorcycle is mechanically sound, by checking all the safety features of my bike including the tires, brakes, lights and fluid levels, along with belts and hoses and more,” said Michael Leyba, Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz’ chief of transportation division. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
