EODMU 5 Trains With Philippines Sailors and Coast Guardsmen During Balikatan 2025

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (May 1, 2025) Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 (EODMU 5) and Philippine Sailors and Coast Guardsmen transit to a dive site during Balikatan 2025 in Palawan, May 1. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)
|05.01.2025
|05.29.2025 00:11
|9068940
|250501-N-HG389-1054
|3443x2757
|1.9 MB
|PH
|1
|0
