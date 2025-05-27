Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 3 Builds New School During Balikatan 2025 [Image 12 of 20]

    NMCB 3 Builds New School During Balikatan 2025

    PHILIPPINES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander Task Force 75

    PALAWAN, Philippines (April 29, 2025) U.S. Sailors, Marines and Philippine Seabees stand for a photograph in front of the newly-built Felipe Irader Learning Center during Balikatan 2025 in Palawan, April 21. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

    This work, NMCB 3 Builds New School During Balikatan 2025 [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Expeditionary
    Philippines
    Balikatan
    CTF 75

