Balikatan 2025 Opening Ceremony

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines (April 21, 2025) Philippine Lt. Gen. Fernando Reyeg, Commander of Visayas Command (VISCOM), left, and Capt. Erich Frandrup, commodore, Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific/ Task Force 75 (NEFCPAC/ CTF 75) speak to U.S. and Philippine military personnel following the opening ceremony of Balikatan 2025 in Lapu-Lapu City April 21. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)