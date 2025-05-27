Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 2025 Opening Ceremony [Image 6 of 20]

    Balikatan 2025 Opening Ceremony

    PHILIPPINES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander Task Force 75

    LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines (April 21, 2025) Philippine Lt. Gen. Fernando Reyeg, Commander of Visayas Command (VISCOM), left, and Capt. Erich Frandrup, commodore, Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific/ Task Force 75 (NEFCPAC/ CTF 75) speak to U.S. and Philippine military personnel following the opening ceremony of Balikatan 2025 in Lapu-Lapu City April 21. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

