NMCB 3 Builds New School During Balikatan 2025

PALAWAN, Philippines (April 29, 2025) Construction Mechanic Constructionman Godwin Agboglah applies putty on a wall of the newly-built Felipe Irader Learning Center during Balikatan 2025 in Palawan, April 29. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)