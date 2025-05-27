2025 Memorial Day Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants dressed in World War II era uniforms salute during a Memorial Day ceremony at the National Cemetery, Bayamon, Puerto Rico, May 26, 2025. Memorial Day commemorates U.S. military personnel who died in service to the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)