2025 Memorial Day Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leadership with the Puerto Rico National Guard, and other service branches, honor fallen service members during a Memorial Day ceremony at the National Cemetery, Bayamon, Puerto Rico, May 26, 2025. Memorial Day commemorates U.S. military personnel who died in service to the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)