2025 Memorial Day Ceremony

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Francisco Soto, plays Taps during a Memorial Day ceremony at the National Cemetery, Bayamon, Puerto Rico, May 26, 2025. Memorial Day commemorates U.S. military personnel who died in service to the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)