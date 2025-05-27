Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 21 of 24]

    2025 Memorial Day Ceremony

    BAYAMON, PUERTO RICO

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Miguel Mendez, the adjutant general of Puerto Rico, left, stands at attention during a Memorial Day ceremony at the National Cemetery, Bayamon, Puerto Rico, May 26, 2025. Memorial Day commemorates U.S. military personnel who died in service to the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 19:08
    Photo ID: 9068559
    VIRIN: 250526-Z-AP021-1026
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 9.06 MB
    Location: BAYAMON, PR
    This work, 2025 Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 24 of 24], by SrA Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

