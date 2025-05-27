2025 Memorial Day Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A cadet assigned to the Puerto Rico Wing, Civil Air Patrol, participates in a Memorial Day ceremony at the National Cemetery, Bayamon, Puerto Rico, May 26, 2025. Memorial Day commemorates U.S. military personnel who died in service to the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)