New Senior Enlisted Leader Assumes Responsibility of Joint Task Force North

From left, U.S. Marine Sgt. Maj. Marcos A. Cordero, outgoing Joint Task Force North command senior enlisted leader; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Henry S. Dixon, JTF-North commanding general; and U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Christopher C. Murphy, incoming JTF-North CSEL, participated in the passing of the sword segment of the change of responsibility ceremony at JTF-North Headquarters, Fort Bliss, Texas, May 28, 2025. The passing of the sword is a tradition to symbolize the transfer of responsibility or authority from one senior noncommissioned officer to another. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)