U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Henry S. Dixon, Joint Task Force North commanding general, provides opening remarks during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 28, 2025. During his remarks, Dixon emphasized the new command team's vision of strengthening interagency partnerships and enhancing operational readiness in support of homeland defense. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 17:40
|Photo ID:
|9068417
|VIRIN:
|250528-A-QH368-2307
|Resolution:
|8003x5335
|Size:
|5.28 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Senior Enlisted Leader Assumes Responsibility of Joint Task Force North [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Senior Enlisted Leader Assumes Responsibility of Joint Task Force North
