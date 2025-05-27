New Senior Enlisted Leader Assumes Responsibility of Joint Task Force North

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Henry S. Dixon, Joint Task Force North commanding general, provides opening remarks during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 28, 2025. During his remarks, Dixon emphasized the new command team's vision of strengthening interagency partnerships and enhancing operational readiness in support of homeland defense. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)