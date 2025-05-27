Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Senior Enlisted Leader Assumes Responsibility of Joint Task Force North [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New Senior Enlisted Leader Assumes Responsibility of Joint Task Force North

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    Joint Task Force North

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Henry S. Dixon, commanding general of Joint Task Force North, awards U.S. Marine Sgt. Maj. Marcos Cordero, the outgoing command senior enlisted leader, the Defense Superior Service Medal for his dedicated service during multiple mission transitions at Joint Task Force North headquarters, Fort Bliss, Texas, May 28, 2025. Cordero was recognized for his leadership in strengthening joint operations and guiding the enlisted force through a period of significant organizational change. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 17:41
    Photo ID: 9068419
    VIRIN: 250528-A-QH368-2138
    Resolution: 4210x2807
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Senior Enlisted Leader Assumes Responsibility of Joint Task Force North [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Senior Enlisted Leader Assumes Responsibility of Joint Task Force North
    New Senior Enlisted Leader Assumes Responsibility of Joint Task Force North
    New Senior Enlisted Leader Assumes Responsibility of Joint Task Force North
    New Senior Enlisted Leader Assumes Responsibility of Joint Task Force North
    New Senior Enlisted Leader Assumes Responsibility of Joint Task Force North
    New Senior Enlisted Leader Assumes Responsibility of Joint Task Force North
    New Senior Enlisted Leader Assumes Responsibility of Joint Task Force North

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Senior Enlisted Leader Assumes Responsibility of Joint Task Force North

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    El Paso
    USNORTHCOM
    Joint Task Force North
    Defending the Homeland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download