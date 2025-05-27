New Senior Enlisted Leader Assumes Responsibility of Joint Task Force North

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Henry S. Dixon, commanding general of Joint Task Force North, awards U.S. Marine Sgt. Maj. Marcos Cordero, the outgoing command senior enlisted leader, the Defense Superior Service Medal for his dedicated service during multiple mission transitions at Joint Task Force North headquarters, Fort Bliss, Texas, May 28, 2025. Cordero was recognized for his leadership in strengthening joint operations and guiding the enlisted force through a period of significant organizational change. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)