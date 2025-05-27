U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Murphy, the incoming Joint Task Force North command senior enlisted leader, conducts an inspection of the sword during the during a change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Task Force North headquarters, Fort Bliss, Texas, May 28, 2025. The passing of the sword is a tradition to symbolizes the transfer of responsibility or authority from one senior noncommissioned officer to another. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)
New Senior Enlisted Leader Assumes Responsibility of Joint Task Force North
