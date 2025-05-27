New Senior Enlisted Leader Assumes Responsibility of Joint Task Force North

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Murphy, the incoming Joint Task Force North command senior enlisted leader, conducts an inspection of the sword during the during a change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Task Force North headquarters, Fort Bliss, Texas, May 28, 2025. The passing of the sword is a tradition to symbolizes the transfer of responsibility or authority from one senior noncommissioned officer to another. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)