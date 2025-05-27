New Senior Enlisted Leader Assumes Responsibility of Joint Task Force North

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Murphy, the incoming Joint Task Force North command senior enlisted leader, speaks during a change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Task Force North headquarters, Fort Bliss, Texas, May 28, 2025. The ceremony marked the official transition of senior enlisted leadership as the task force continues its mission of defending the homeland and addressing emerging security challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)